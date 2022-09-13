LIVE FEED: Third witness takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Durban: The third witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial is expected to begin his testimony in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. It is unknown who will take the witness stand in the murder trial that has gripped the nation.

Meyiwa was killed in Vosloorus in 2014. At the time of the murder, Meyiwa, an Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana skipper, was visiting his girlfriend and the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo. Five men have been arrested for his murder and they remain in police custody.

The State indicated that the list of witnesses would not be made public, for their safety. However, speculation is rife that a neighbour might be testifying.

On Monday, State advocate George Baloyi told the court that they were unable to proceed for two reasons: the court interpreter was sick and the witness was unable to secure a flight over the weekend. The witness was expected to arrive in Gauteng on Monday morning. In granting the postponement, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela cautioned the State that, in future, arrangements should be made in good time and stop-gap measures should be lined up so that the “case flows”.

The trial, which began in April, resumed in September. The State has called two police officials to the stand. The first witness, Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia, a forensic officer, told the court that the shooting was reported four hours after it had occurred and he was at the crime scene after midnight.

