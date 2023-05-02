LOOK: 33-year-old woman in court for suspected stolen property from Fish River Resort

Cape Town - A woman from Prudhoe village in the Amathole district appeared in the Peddie Magistrate’ Court on Tuesday for allegedly being in possession of suspected stolen property taken during a burglary over the weekend at the Fish River Resort. Funeka Xawuka, 33, was arrested after police received a tip-off.

This comes after it was reported that vehicles with trailers were used to load millions of rands’ worth of goods from the Fish River Resort in a massive burglary over the weekend. Picture: Adele Fivaz Steck Facebook Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said that on Saturday, during the day, a burglary occurred at the Fish River resort where every room of the resort was burgled and many items stolen, including stoves, fridges and TVs. “It is further alleged that vehicles with trailers were used to load items from the resort. The office areas were also broken into and all computers and projectors stolen.

“A vehicle (Quantum minibus) was completely stripped on the premises, and the damage incurred, including the stolen property, is estimated to be millions of rand. “Some of the stolen items were recovered hidden in the bushes, and the company that is managing the resort has since placed security to guard the premises. A case of business burglary is under investigation,” Naidu said. Picture: Adele Fivaz Steck Facebook Naidu said the suspect is due to appear in court again on Wednesday, for a formal bail application, and police expect to make further arrests.

Naidu appealed to communities to assist in tracing those involved in the theft, to report such crime to the police, and stressed that all information supplied is confidential and callers may remain anonymous. “Police are urging second hand good dealers and the community to be observant and heedful when anyone approaches them to sell any of the stolen items. “Buying stolen property is an offence and anyone who receives stolen property may be charged and prosecuted,’’ Naidu added.