LOOK: Another day, another cash van blown up in KZN

Yet another cash-carrying vehicle has been bombed in KwaZulu-Natal, this time on the N2, near Queen Nandi Drive, leaving motorists ducking for cover. It is alleged that the vehicle had been travelling south on the N2, and as it passed the M25, a white Hilux drove alongside it, and the occupants opened fire.

It is further alleged that the suspects shot at the van’s tyres, and when it stopped, the suspects parked in front of the cash vehicle and forced the cash guards to alight. A second vehicle is alleged to have approached and bombed the cash van before the more than 10 suspects fled with the cash boxes. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said they were alerted to the incident at around 7:30pm.

Another #CIT in #KZN, this time on the N2 near Queen Nandi Dr. Roadway closed to traffic (Southbound carriageway) while #SAPS investigate.

Video @AlsParamedics pic.twitter.com/FxOIpm9qGr — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) October 5, 2023 “The cash van was well alight. The team assessed the guards, who, fortunately, only escaped with minor injuries and refused further treatment. The N2 southbound carriageway was closed to traffic.

This is the fourth CIT in the province this week. Earlier on Thursday, a CIT was reported in the Melmoth area. On Wednesday, three people were rushed to hospital following a heist on Malendela Road in KwaMashu. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said emergency services arrived on scene to find a cash-carrying van alight.

A cash-in-transit heist on Malendela Road in KwaMashu. Picture: Emer-G-Med Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a cash delivery truck was accosted by suspects who were reportedly travelling in at least two vehicles.

“The suspects overpowered three security guards and allegedly robbed them of their firearms before fleeing from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.” He said a manhunt has been launched for the suspects. On Tuesday, Netshiunda confirmed to IOL that one cash guard was killed in a heist on the M35 near Folweni.

"Reports indicate that a cash delivery truck was travelling along the M35 Road when it came under heavy gunfire from suspects who were driving a white double-cab bakkie. When the cash truck finally came to a standstill, the driver managed to run away. One security guard was shot and fatally wounded, whereas the other was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound in the head. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money,“ Netshiunda said. A CIT on the M35, south of Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics