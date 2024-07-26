LOOK: Another Toyota Fortuner stolen in Pretoria intercepted in Limpopo, heading towards Beitbridge border

Police in Limpopo have successfully recovered a stolen Toyota Fortuner, which was believed to be enroute to the Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe, for smuggling purposes. The vehicle, which was stolen from Sinoville in Gauteng province, was intercepted by the officers from the provincial Flying Squad of the SA Police Service (SAPS) who were acting on a tip-off.

“The recovery operation took place on Thursday morning, 25 July 2024, along the R523 road in Thohoyandou policing area, in the Vhembe District,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “Upon noticing that they were being cornered, the unknown number of suspects sped off. A speed chase ensued, resulting in a shoot-out. The suspects managed to jump out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.” Police said suspects who were travelling in this stolen Toyota Fortuner jumped off and escaped during a shootout in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS The vehicle was confiscated as part of the investigation by police.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the recovery of the stolen Toyota Fortuner. “This recovery highlights the ongoing efforts of our men and women in blue to combat vehicle theft and smuggling operations. We commend our officers for their quick response that led to the recovery of the vehicle,” she said. Investigations are ongoing to trace the criminals who fled from the vehicle.

“Police appeal to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App,” the police advised. Police said suspects who were travelling in this stolen Toyota Fortuner jumped off and escaped during a shootout in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS Last year, IOL reported that the regional court at Mokopane, in Limpopo, had convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old South African man, Shane Mthombeni who was arrested while driving a stolen Toyota Fortuner to Zimbabwe. At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Mthombeni was sentenced to six years of direct imprisonment, without the option to pay a fine.

“The court heard that the South African citizen, Shane Mthombeni was intercepted by police while driving a silver motor vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner at Nyl Toll Plaza along the N1 Highway on Monday, October 30,” Mashaba said at the time. Shane Mthombeni was sentenced to six years behind bars after he was arrested while driving a hijacked Toyota Fortuner along the N1 freeway towards Beitbridge border post to Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS Members of the Limpopo police’s provincial tracking team, in conjunction with a private security company acted on information which had been gathered, and arrested the driver. Last month, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had arrested a 36-year-old man after he was allegedly found driving a Toyota Fortuner stolen in Gauteng, heading towards Beitbridge port of entry.