LOOK: Another Toyota Prado stolen in Gauteng intercepted by police in Limpopo

Pretoria - Police at Mokopane, in Limpopo have arrested two suspects, aged 34 and 38, for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle - a Toyota Prado, and bribery.
Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, said the sport utility vehicle was reported stolen in Brooklyn, Tshwane.
“According to information, the police received information from a tracking company about a vehicle that was reported stolen at Brooklyn, Gauteng province. They swiftly reacted to the information that led to the suspected vehicle that was spotted at Mokopane South.
“They tactically approached the vehicle and stopped it. Upon searching and testing the vehicle, they confirmed that it was indeed reported stolen in May 2023,” said Ledwaba.
The driver was subsequently arrested.
“On arrival at police station, the suspect received a call from someone who alleged to be the owner of the vehicle who offered the police an amount of R10 000 in exchange for the release of the suspect and stolen Toyota Prado motor vehicle,” said Ledwaba.
Arrangements were made for police to meet the caller, who handed them R8 000 cash and was subsequently arrested for bribery.
Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the police for their swift reaction which led to the arrests, and recovery of the stolen motor vehicle.
In November, police in Limpopo intercepted another Toyota Prado vehicle, which was hijacked in Gauteng, while it was being driven towards Zimbabwe by a woman.
At the time, Ledwaba said the 39-year-old woman was arrested on the spot.
“In ensuring that stolen or hijacked vehicles are not going through our borders, the ever-alert police officers intercepted and pulled over a Toyota Prado along the N1 road under Botlokwa policing area north of Polokwane on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and arrested a 39-year-old female suspect,” Ledwaba said at the time.
“The information was provided by the members of the Crime Intelligence Unit about a hijacked Toyota Prado motor vehicle which was intended to be smuggled to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge port of entry.
“The members of Limpopo Tracking Team, SPS High Risk and Tshimollo Security jointly operationalised the information given and subsequently spotted the motor vehicle fitting the description (at) Sekonye village,” he said.
