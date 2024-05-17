LOOK: Bheki Cele opens Khayelitsha police station, hands over vehicles with Automatic Number Plate Recognition

The National Minister of Police Bheki Cele officially opened the fourth police station in Khayelitsha on Thursday. The Makhaza police station in Khayelitsha is set to service a community of 85,000 residents.

The National Minister of Police Bheki Cele and National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola at the opening of the Makhaza police station in Khayelitsha. Picture: SAPS National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Fannie Masemola was also in attendance. “This is a fully-fledged police station that will operate at full capacity, offering all policing services from crime prevention, visible policing and investigation services to a population of 85,000 residents,” said national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. The police ministry said residents would have access to services closer to them. Picture: SAPS The SAPS said the Makhaza police station is the fourth station to be built in Khayelitsha.

The three others are Harare, Lingelethu West and Khayelitsha Site B police stations. 15 new vehicles fitted with Automatic Number Plate Recognition are going to be used to fight crime. Picture: SAPS “Bringing services closer to the community of Khayelitsha who had to travel long distances for services, and reducing crime levels in the area is a top priority for the Western Cape police,” said Mathe. In addition to the opening of the station, Cele also handed over 15 new vehicles fitted with Automatic Number Plate Recognition(ANPR).

Explaining what ANPR is, Mathe said this is a system that can assist police to detect stolen vehicles. “It does this by detecting if a vehicle is registered or licensed.” The national commissioner said the ANPR technology will enhance policing efforts in preventing and combating crime.

“We have started rolling out these new devices throughout the country to trace criminals and also deal decisively with car hijackings and vehicle theft criminals. “We have a number of the devices in each province and we hope to get more to assist and enhance our crime fighting initiatives,” said Masemola. Cele says the police ministry will continue to ensure services are brought closer to communities.

“We will continue to advocate for the building of more stations so communities are able to have greater access to services. “A police station must be in close reach and a walk away for victims of crime and communities. “We hope this station will address murders, rape and violent crime in this area.”