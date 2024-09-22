LOOK: Child among four travellers burnt beyond recognition as heavy truck crashed with SUV

The R40 road between Barberton and Mbombela in Mpumalanga was closed on Saturday evening following a collision between an articulated truck and a sport utility vehicle (SUV). Four people — the driver of the SUV and three occupants including a child — were killed on impact. Authorities said the victims were burnt beyond recognition when the vehicles caught fire.

Motorists travelling between Mbombela and Barberton were advised to use the R38 leading to Kaapmuiden. “The cause of the crash remains unclear. However, investigations are under way. The driver of the truck was injured,” said Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison. Four people travelling in an SUV, including a child and the driver were burnt beyond recognition when their vehicle crashed with a heavy truck in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied “Emergency personnel and law enforcement agencies are currently at the scene.”

Motorists were advised to be extra cautious on the roads as "unfavourable" weather conditions are expected to persist throughout the weekend. Last month, IOL reported that a collision involving a midibus, a bakkie and an articulated truck left three people dead on the D2296 Road between Karino and Mbombela in Mpumalanga. The crash happened on a Monday morning as the midibus was transporting learners who were travelling to various schools around Mbombela.

“The deceased are the driver and passenger of the bakkie and one learner from who was an occupant in the midibus,” said Mmusi. He said 27 people sustained injuries varying from slight to serious, and they were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. “The injured include the driver of the midibus and 26 learners,” said Mmusi.