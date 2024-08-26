LOOK: Cigarette smuggler fatally crashes during high-speed chase with Limpopo cops, and cigarettes worth R1 million intercepted

Three people, aged between 38 and 47, are scheduled to appear in the Magatle Magistrate's Court on Monday after of the Limpopo provincial Flying Squad intercepted a convoy of five vehicles loaded with illicit cigarettes worth over R1 million. The three suspects were arrested on Friday following a high-speed chase.

“The chase unfolded on the R519 Bergenek Road towards Zebediela when a black Jeep from Polokwane, fully loaded with illicit cigarettes, failed to stop,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. “The Jeep collided with a truck, overturned, and the driver, a foreign national, tragically passed away at the scene.” The driver of the truck and a passenger sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Three people will on Monday appear before the Magatle Magistrate's Court on in Limpopo for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes worth R1 million. Picture: SAPS “Two additional suspects, a South African and a foreign national, were arrested in a Toyota RAV4, while a third suspect, a foreign national, was arrested in a white Ford Ranger. Both vehicles contained illicit cigarettes,” said Mashaba. Two other vehicles, a white Mercedes Benz and charcoal Ford Ranger were recovered at Bergenek village in Westenburg policing area, still loaded with illicit cigarettes. Police said an unknown number of suspects managed to flee the scene.

All five vehicles, including the one involved in the accident, were seized. Three people will on Monday appear before the Magatle Magistrate's Court on in Limpopo for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes worth R1 million. Picture: SAPS Cases of culpable homicide and possession and transportation of illicit cigarettes have been opened by the police in Limpopo. Police said the identity of the deceased suspect, involved in the crash, is still unknown. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the police officers for their persistence in ensuring the suspects were apprehended and the illicit cigarettes were intercepted.