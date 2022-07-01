LOOK: Cops seize alcohol worth R2m and counterfeit goods worth R2.8m

Pretoria – Police in Gauteng have confiscated counterfeit goods worth more than R2.8 million and closed illegal liquor outlets, seizing alcohol valued at around R2 million during an Operation O Kae Molao blitz. In Randburg, police officers from the Joburg District were joined by the South African Revenue Service’s Customs division, Fidelity Reaction and brand holders when they raided shops that are trading in counterfeit goods.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said branded local and international items that include sneakers, clothing, watches and handbags were seized. Police have confiscated counterfeit goods worth almost R3m and seized alcohol estimated at R2m in Gauteng during an Operation O Kae Molao blitz. Picture: SAPS “Two suspects were arrested and charged with possession and trading in counterfeit goods while 260 suspects were arrested for other serious and violent crimes,” he said. In Vosloorus, under the Ekurhuleni District, Gauteng provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela led an integrated O Kae Molao operation where eight illegal liquor outlets were closed down and the alcohol estimated at R2m was seized.

“One suspect was arrested after he was found with a fraudulent liquor trading licence. One hundred and seventy-two other suspects were arrested for various crimes,” Masondo said. Police have confiscated counterfeit goods worth almost R3m and seized alcohol estimated at R2m in Gauteng during an Operation O Kae Molao blitz. Picture: SAPS “Members of the South African Police Service within the West Rand District, together with other law enforcement agencies conducted Operation O Kae Molao in Magaliesburg, Hekpoort and Tarlton where a total of 110 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and damage to essential infrastructure.” Masondo said operations were also effective in Tshwane and Sedibeng Districts where more than 320 suspects were arrested for various crimes.

The arrested suspects will appear before different magistrate’s courts from today. One person was arrested for trading with a fraudulent liquor licence. Picture: SAPS IOL