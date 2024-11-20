Independent Online
LOOK: Durban cops raid Bluff warehouses storing expired food and fake clothing

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have raided warehouses in Durban found to be storing expired food, mostly imported from foreign countries. Picture: SAPS

Published 53m ago

Share

Police have intensified operations to detect vessels that come into the country carrying illegal items and products that are not authorised to be in South Africa.

This comes on the back of raids carried out on four warehouses in the Durban south area of the Bluff, on Wednesday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the warehouses were used to store the expired food, mostly of foreign origin.

He said police found canned fish, fizzy drinks, soya beans, baby food, spices, which are mostly used on chips, were found stored with hazardous chemicals such as pesticides. Counterfeit prescription medication, body lotion and expired alcoholic beverages were also found in the two warehouses.

He said police also discovered two more warehouses storing counterfeit big brand clothing items valued at millions of rands.

"Investigations are under way to locate the people responsible for the sale of expired food which is mostly sold at the township and village spaza shops, as well as the importers of fake clothing items," Netshiunda said.

