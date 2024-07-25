LOOK: Ekurhuleni cops recover Fiat Uno a day after it was stolen in Orlando, Soweto

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) has recovered a stolen vehicle, a Fiat Uno at Katlehong mall, in the Katlehong area. The white vehicle was recovered on Tuesday by the EMPD’s Bronberg specialised operations officers, according to spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa.

“Members of this unit received information from a reliable source about a white Fiat Uno hatchback motor vehicle that was stolen in Orlando, (on Monday) afternoon. “The officers immediately acted on the information, which led them to Katlehong mall, where they found a motor vehicle matching the same description of the said stolen vehicle, abandoned at Katlehong mall,” Thepa said. Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department have recovered a white Fiat Uno parked at Katlehong mall, a day after it was stolen. Picture: EMPD A case was opened at Orlando police station.

“All processes were followed, and photos and fingerprints were also arranged. No one was arrested since no one was found in the vehicle,” Thepa said. The recovered vehicle was taken to Aeroton pound for safekeeping. Astute police work from members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has resulted in the recovery of a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo, reported stolen in Atteridgeville. Picture: EMPD Last week, IOL reported that police in Ekurhuleni intercepted and arrested a 33-year-old woman in the Benoni area for alleged possession of a car that was reported as hijacked.

At the time, Thepa said a woman was driving the white Volkswagen Polo. “While conducting a stop and search, driver and vehicle fitness operation on Rangeview Road by the R23, EMPD officers stopped a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo sedan, with a single female driver inside the vehicle,” Thepa said. The EMPD officers asked the driver for her driver's licence, which she produced.

Thepa said while inspecting the vehicle, the EMPD officers noticed “something suspicious” on the vehicle’s licence disc. “A further enquiry on the e-Natis was immediately conducted, to test the VIN number. The results came back positive, indicating to the alert police officers that the vehicle was reported hijacked/robbed with an Atteridgeville case number, in Pretoria,” Thepa said. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department recently arrested a woman for possession of a stolen Volkswagen Polo, which was reported hijacked in Pretoria. Picture: EMPD Thepa said that the officers informed the “shocked” woman driver that she was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The woman claimed that she bought the vehicle from someone and had been using it for a while, the police said.