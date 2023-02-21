Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, February 21, 2023

LOOK: EMPD pounce on illegal mining site, arrest six people and seize 125 explosives

Six people were arrested at an illegal dumping site on the N12. Picture: Supplied

Published 46m ago

Durban - Six alleged illegal miners were arrested on Monday in the Cloverdene area.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said various stakeholders raided an illegal mining site near the N12 freeway next to the Cloverdene section.

EMPD spokesperson Lerato Monyane said as police pounced, illegal miners ran in different directions, and the chase ensued.

“Six male suspects, between the ages of 19 and 35, were apprehended, and the illegal mining site was searched.”

Alcohol was seized.

She said officers seized 125 explosives and man-made explosives, as well as tools used for illegal mining was seized.

“Furthermore, members discovered an illegal shebeen operating near the site and confiscated 126 bottles of alcohol.”

The suspects were arrested and charged with illegal mining and possession of explosives.

They are currently being detained at the Crystal Park police station and will appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon.

“All the confiscated items that were seized were booked in at the Crystal Park SAP13.”

In another incident, 21 suspected illegal miners who are accused of a host of charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of unlawful firearms, are expected in court again next week.

They were arrested by the Hawks in October.

During the arrest, 15 AK47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5, boxes full of ammunition, explosives, and an undisclosed amount of money were seized.

IOL

