LOOK: Five alleged robbers killed in shootout with cops in Gauteng, while their female accomplice surrenders

Five suspected “bank follow” robbers were fatally wounded on Monday on the N14 Ventersdorp Highway, during an exchange of gunfire with different police units. One female suspect was arrested during the incident, according to spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), Colonel Katlego Mogale.

“It is alleged that intelligence-driven information was received that suspects in a silver-grey Toyota and white VW Polo were to commit a robbery in or near Carletonville,” said Mogale. “The information was operationalised and the vehicles were observed in Carletonville driving around various banks.” At least five alleged robbers died in a shootout with different police units in Gauteng. Picture: Hawks Mogale said as the vehicles left the Carletonville area, the integrated law enforcement team tactically proceeded to try and stop the vehicles.

Upon realising that they were being pulled over by police, Mogale said the suspects opened fire on the law enforcement team comprised of different units including private security. "In the ensuing shootout, five of the suspects between 25 and 35 were fatally wounded and a female suspect was arrested," said Mogale. "The suspects' vehicles have been positively linked to three cases in Groblersdal, Secunda and Hercules."

In April, IOL reported that at least eight suspected armed robbers were shot and killed in a furious exchange with members of the SA Police Service (SAPS). National spokesperson for the SAPS, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told IOL that an additional four suspects were wounded in the shootout with police. "Eight suspected cash-in-transit robbers were shot dead during a shootout with Gauteng police, in Sebokeng. Four others have been wounded," said Mathe.