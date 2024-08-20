LOOK: Foreign national bust at Umbilo flat with half a million rand of cocaine, heroin

A 44-year-old foreign national is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning in connection with drug dealing. Police said the arrest was made on Monday at an apartment in Umbilo, Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were informed about suspected illegally activities taking place at a flat in Melbourne Road in the Umbilo area. Cocaine and heroin powder seized. Picture: SAPS He said investigators received a court-ordered search warrant and a seizure operation was conducted. “When the police pounced at the flat, the suspect was found in possession of heroin powder as well as bricks and broken full moons of rock cocaine.

Police said the estimated street value of the drugs was in the region of R500,000. Law enforcement has made significant drug busts at apartment buildings around the Durban area in recent months. Last month, a 44-year-old foreign national was allegedly found with drugs worth more that R500,000 after police pounced on a flat in Montclair, south of Durban.

Police said they received information about suspicious activity taking place. They said upon arrival at the flat, the suspect was caught in the act of packaging cocaine and methcathinone worth an estimated street value of R565,000. In another drug bust in October last year, R70 million worth of cocaine was found hidden in paint at the Durban Harbour.