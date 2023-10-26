LOOK: Four suspects bust with R2.2 million commercial tyres, firearms, and ammunition

Police in Gauteng are being lauded after four suspects who allegedly committed a business robbery were tracked and arrested on Wednesday. The arrests were perpetrated by members of the Benoni Flying Squad.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said officers made the arrest at a tyre warehouse in Kempton Park after they received a tip-off of a business robbery in progress. “Benoni Flying Squad members arrested four business robbery suspects, recovered three trucks full of commercial tyres worth around R2.2 million, three unlicensed firearms, and 24 rounds of ammunition in possession of the suspects at a tyre warehouse in Kempton Park,” Masondo said. Police found tyres worth R2.2 million. Picture: SAPS He said the suspects pretended to be from a well-known security company in the area.

“The suspects gained entry by arriving in a branded security vehicle of a well-known security reaction company and were dressed in the full uniform of reaction officers; they then tied up the security guards,” Masondo said. Police found tyres worth R2.2 million, ammunition, and three firearms. Picture: SAPS The suspects are aged between 19 and 35 and face charges of armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. One of the firearms police found. Picture: SAPS They will be appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon.

Police have urged businesses to be on the lookout for this kind of modus operandi. Anyone with information pertaining to such criminal activities is urged to leave an anonymous tip-off by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS mobile application. [email protected]