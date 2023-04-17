The Asset Forfeiture Unit and Investigating Directorate (ID) has seized assets worth over R165 million as part of ongoing investigations into fraud and corruption connected to the 2010 Fifa World Cup. ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said a provisional restraint order of R165m was granted against Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, his ex-wife Privisha Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and seven others.

“The restraint order is directly linked to the criminal case first enrolled by the ID, S v Madhoe and eight others in the Durban Magistrates’ Court in October 2021, which has been transferred to the Durban High Court. “The other defendants whose assets have been restrained are Colonel Navin Madhoe, Captain Ashwin Narainpershad, Arvenda Panday, Seevesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar, Kajal Ishwarkumar and Tasleem Rahiman,” Seboka said. Toshan Panday’s Umhlanga home. Picture: ID These Louis Vuitton bags were seized during an AFU raid at Toshan Panday’s Umhlanga home. Picture: ID Toshan Panday’s Umhlanga home. Picture: ID

The group is accused of defrauding the SAPS by inflating the prices of accommodation for police members during the World Cup, amounting to R47m. Their charges include racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering. Panday’s family is accused of being party to a common purpose with him and others to defraud the SAPS through their association with entities which were used to score lucrative contracts from the SAPS.

Toshan Panday’s Porsche Cayman GT4 seized along with his Umhlanga home. Picture: ID Setting the bar. Toshan Panday’s Umhlanga home has been seized by the AFU amid allegations of fraud related to the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Picture: ID The policemen accused in this matter face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN police.

Seboka said Panday is the sole member of Goldcoast Trading CC. Goldcoast was awarded orders for accommodation for police members deployed within the KZN province during times of unrest from October 2009, at inflated rates. She explained that Goldcoast was awarded 80% of the accommodation order for the 2010 World Cup and charged the SAPS rates which were much higher than other service providers.

Toshan Panday’s Umhlanga home has been seized by the AFU amid allegations of fraud related to the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Picture: ID These Gucci bags were seized during an AFU raid at Toshan Panday’s Umhlanga home. Picture: ID “Panday misrepresented that Goldcoast had secured block bookings in 2008 for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, which was false. Panday then had to place police members in venues, paid them a low rate and claimed inflated rates from SAPS.

“In addition, Goldcoast and four other entities associated with him through family member ownership, received orders approved by Madhoe and Narainpershad for miscellaneous goods required by SAPS members for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, through fraud including cover quoting and forgery,” she said.

The ID added that the five entities alleged to have been controlled by and associated with Panday were paid over R47.3m by the SAPS between October 2009 and August 2010. Goldcoast was paid R39 336 283, Valotone R3 515 704, Bravosat R2 079 469, Kaseev Traders R1 552 019 and Unite Mzansi R863 122. “In the application to court, the NPA alleged that Panday was the mastermind of the criminal enterprise.

“By the end of 2009 he managed to get control of Public Order Policing unit’s Operational Response Service deployment accommodation contracts with the help of Madhoe and Narainpershad in KZN SCM,” Seboka said. The ID said the curator has frozen the bank accounts of all the parties cited and execution of the order has taken place today. The return date of the provisional order is May 29.