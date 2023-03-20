Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, March 20, 2023

LOOK: Hawks, forensic cops comb Lux’s Pimville home for clues after ‘double bombing’

The house of Soweto parliament president and former leader of Operation Dudula, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, was attacked in the early hours of Monday. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that specialised teams are combing the home of Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini as well as surrounding homes, following allegations of a double bombing at Dlamini’s family home in Pimville, Soweto, in the early hours of this morning.

Cele and top cops rushed to Dlamini’s home after receiving word of the attack.

Cele said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and forensic teams were deployed to the area to investigate the claims.

He said they were taking the threats seriously.

The house of Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was attacked in the early hours of Monday. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

“It seems minor until you see the damage… The explosives used were quite powerful. This is a form of thuggery and we hope that SAPS teams find answers. We are expecting a report from the forensic teams,” Cele said.

Preliminary reports indicate that commercial explosives, like the ones used in mines or ATM bombings, were used but police were still awaiting reports from the Hawks and forensic teams.

A case of public violence and malicious damage to property has been registered.

Earlier, IOL reported that two bombs were allegedly detonated at Dlamini’s home.

Dlamini, who is president of the Soweto parliament and former leader of Operation Dudula, has blamed the EFF for the attack.

“This was a well-invested operation. It’s not one of those small operations. It also speaks to the quality of leadership in this country, when people have a different view to you and people beat you at your own game. EFF supporters said if I don’t stop challenging (Julius) Malema, I’ll get killed,” Dlamini said.

IOL

