LOOK: Help cops find missing 2-year-old Neo who vanished in North West

Pretoria – Police in Lichtenburg, North West, are requesting community members to assist in locating a missing 2-year-old boy, Neo Refemetswe Tlhame of Blydeville, just outside Lichtenburg. Police spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselanyane said on Tuesday, the 2-year-old Neo who was staying with a grandparent, could not be found despite a desperate search when his mother came to fetch him after work.

“He was wearing a blue sweater top with red stars, blue trousers and blue shoes, the same clothing as on the photo,” Tselanyane said. Police in Lichtenburg, North West, are requesting community members to assist in locating a missing 2-year-old boy, Neo Refemetswe Tlhame of Blydeville. Photo: Supplied A search was conducted at relatives, friends and the surrounding villages with no success. “Anyone who can assist the police with information of his whereabouts should contact the investigating officer Sergeant Mokoena on 083 526 0482, or Crime Stop on number 08600 10111 or your nearest police station. Anonymous information can also be sent via the My SAPS App on your smart phone,” Tselanyane said.

Meanwhile, police in the Western Cape are probing the disappearance of a Manenberg mother, 32-year-old Shireen Essop, who went missing in Weltevreden Road, Philippi. Essop was last seen at about 2pm on Monday, in a white Toyota, in Weltevreden Road. Her car was recovered but there is still no sign of Essop. Police found Essop’s white Toyota 30 to 40 minutes after her disappearance in Browns Farm, Philippi, not far from where her alleged hijackers stopped her in Weltevreden Road. It was intact and had not been stripped.

The 32-year-old mother of a 2-year -old boy was stopped, and the last call she made was to her mother, screaming: “They’re taking me … they’re taking me.” Then the phone went dead. The police have been unable to find the phone, after reports that it was traced to Khayelitsha. Detectives have been interviewing the family at their house in Manenberg where Shireen, her husband and child stayed. They were told not to speak to the media, but a family member speaking on condition of anonymity, said Shireen worked at a milk factory in Weltevreden Road as an administrative clerk, and was on her way home when the incident happened. Family, friends and community activists were scouring the area where she disappeared, but there is still no sign of her.

