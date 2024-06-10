LOOK: Isuzu bakkie stolen in Limpopo, found in Ekurhuleni, idling with no one inside

Ekurhuleni police recovered a stolen silver Isuzu bakkie, in the Tsakane area, after it was reported stolen in Limpopo. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the bakkie was found idling, with its keys in the ignition.

“As EMPD officers were busy with visible patrols, they drove into a suspicious bakkie at the corner of Mokhantso and Gebuza Street. The idling, abandoned Isuzu light delivery vehicle was tactically approached and officers noticed that the keys were hanging in the ignition,” said Thepa. “The bakkie was thoroughly checked and the results indicated that it was reported stolen, with the registered case number listed at the Groblersdal police station.” Patrolling Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers found the single cab Isuzu bakkie idling, with no occupants. Picture: EMPD She said the South African Police Service (SAPS) was then called to the scene.

“All the necessary stakeholders including the fingerprints unit were summoned and the recovered light delivery vehicle was later towed to Aeroton police yard for safekeeping. Investigations are continuing,” said Thepa. Patrolling Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers found the single cab Isuzu bakkie idling, with no occupants. Picture: EMPD On Friday, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had arrested a 36-year-old man after he was allegedly found driving a Toyota Fortuner stolen in Gauteng, heading towards Beitbridge port of entry. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo said the popular sport utility vehicle, which is white in colour, was stolen on election day, May 29.

A 36-year-old man will appear before the Seshego Magistrate's Court in Limpopo after he was found driving a Toyota Fortuner stolen in Pretoria. Picture: SAPS The vehicle was intercepted and recovered in Limpopo on Thursday. “The provincial anti-smuggling task team in Limpopo conducted a successful operation, intercepting a 36-year-old male suspect who was en-route to Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border post,” said Ledwaba. “The suspect driving a stolen Toyota Fortuner from Gauteng, was apprehended on Thursday morning, June 6, in Matlala policing area outside Polokwane.”