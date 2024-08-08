LOOK: Kenilworth shooting was gang-related, says police

Police in Cape Town have confirmed a shooting incident in Kenilworth on Wednesday was gang-related. Two people were declared dead at the scene in a white Toyota Yaris after unknown gunmen riddled the vehicle with bullets.

The men, aged 23, and 38, are from the Ghetto Kids gang in Hanover Park. The third person who sustained moderate injuries was a woman who was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting incident, along with a teenager. Two people are dead following a shooting incident along Rosmead Ave in Kenilworth. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers A source told IOL said the men were murdered by a rival gang.

“The Cape Flats is heated at the moment and everyone is fair game. Things in the underworld are all over the place with gang bosses embroiled in these hectic court cases and then Geweld [George Thomas] being moved,” the source said. Claims are that gang-related violence will increase across the Cape Flats as gangs fight for ranking, drugs, and money. The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the motive for the shooting is gang-related.

Two people are dead following a shooting incident along Rosmead Ave in Kenilworth. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Wednesday at about 1.30pm on the corner of Rosmead Avenue and Dingle/Jesmond Road, Claremont are under investigation. Claremont police are investigating two counts of murder and attempted murder. “According to reports, two males, aged 23 and 38, were shot and fatally wounded and a woman (age unknown) was injured. A 16-year-old boy who was also in the vehicle sustained no injuries. The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Motive is believed to be gang-related. This case docket will be transferred to the Anti-Gang Unit for further investigation. Investigation continues,” Van Wyk said. Two people are dead following a shooting incident along Rosmead Ave in Kenilworth. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers Police urged anyone with information about this shooting incident to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.