LOOK: Limpopo police arrest man with R300,000 in illegal explosives at Beitbridge Border

A 37-year-old man was arrested for attempting to enter South Africa with two boxes containing illegal explosives valued at around R300,000, at the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Musina, Limpopo police said. The police said the arrest occurred on Thursday night in the Vhembe District, during the routine inspections at the South Gate.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the police stopped a white truck with Gauteng registration plates and conducted a search. Police officers conduct a search at Beitbridge Port of Entry, uncovering illegal explosives in a white truck bound for Gauteng. He said during a search, officers discovered two boxes containing illegal explosives valued at approximately R300,000. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was en route to Gauteng Province,” Mashaba said.

The suspect was immediately arrested, and the vehicle was confiscated. Mashaba said the suspect is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of illegal explosives. Limpopo police officers uncover illegal explosives hidden in a truck at Beitbridge Port of Entry during a routine inspection. Meanwhile, Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the men and women in blue for their vigilance and swift action.

“The interception of these explosives is a significant achievement in our ongoing efforts to combat crime and protect our communities,” Hadebe said. “We will continue to strengthen security measures at all entry points to prevent such illegal activities.” Mashaba added that the investigation is ongoing.

Explosives valued at R300,000 were found inside two boxes during a routine inspection of a truck at Beitbridge Port of Entry in Musina. Last month, IOL News reported that a relatively routine border crossing took a dramatic turn after Limpopo police arrested a 48-year-old Zimbabwean man for alleged unlawful possession of explosives valued at over R600,000 at the Beitbridge Port of Entry. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said the man was arrested on Tuesday after police stopped a trailer truck from Zimbabwe to South Africa at the Beitbridge border. "They asked a driver to open a trailer so that the search can be conducted. The driver informed the police that he does not have keys for the trailers. Police forcibly opened the trailer and conducted a search, and they found bags containing items suspected to be explosives," said provincial Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa.