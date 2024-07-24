LOOK: Man and his boss arrested for selling vehicle license discs on Joburg streets

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) have arrested two men for allegedly issuing and selling vehicle license discs. EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said on Friday, the the Cable Theft Task Team of the EMPD followed up information which led the team to a 33-year-old man man around the Dobsonville Mall, in Soweto.

“The suspect was approached, and upon searching, officers seized face-value documents. An interrogation was conducted and the suspect voluntarily confessed that he was working for his boss by selling license discs. He later agreed to take the officers to his boss in Braamfischerville,” said Thepa. On arrival, the officers found a 39-year-old man. After an extensive search, police found and seized more documents, a laptop and a printer. Two men were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department for issuing and selling vehicle license discs. Picture: EMPD “The two male suspects were arrested, and detained in Dobsonville police station, facing charges of possession of fraudulent documents and fraud. They will appear in Soweto Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Thepa.

Two men were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department for issuing and selling vehicle license discs. Picture: EMPD Last year, IOL reported that a man was arrested by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) after being found in possession of stolen official licensing documents. At the time, JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the man, driving a white Mercedes-Benz was bust in the Joburg CBD. “Officers were conducting crime prevention patrols at M2 and the Selby off-ramp in the Johannesburg CBD when they spotted and stopped a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle with no front registration number plates displayed,” Fihla said.

“The officers searched the vehicle and recovered official licensing department documents also known as ‘face value’. When asked how he acquired the documents, the driver alluded that they belonged to his brother-in-law who is an e-hailing service driver.” Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Department, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. File Picture: JMPD Fihla said the JMPD officers went to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport to enquire how the official documents had ended up in the hands of the Mercedes-Benz driver. “The officers were sent to the licensing department in Bedfordview as they (the documents) were supposedly in their storage at the Kempton Park logistics, only to find out that there was an internal investigation being conducted regarding the batch of documents recovered by the officers, with an estimated street value of approximately R1 million,” according to the JMPD.