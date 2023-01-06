LOOK: Man found with R1.7 million dagga, with name tags, released on R1 000 bail

Pretoria - The Nkomazi Magistrate's Court, sitting in Tonga, has released a 29-year-old man on R1 000 bail after he was arrested for possession of dagga estimated at R1.7 million.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Ntando Ntimane was found in possession of several bags, with name tags, stuffed with dagga.
“Police in Malelane acted swiftly to a tip off which led to the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect, Ntando Ntimane, for possession of bags stuffed with 114 kilograms of dagga estimated at R1 710 000 street value in a vehicle that was hidden in the sugarcane farm about two kilometres out of town on Wednesday,” said Mohlala.
Police were alerted to the suspicious vehicle by members of a local security company.
“Without a waste of time, police responded to the complaint in the identified location,” said Mohlala.
“Only the driver was found in the vehicle and upon searching the vehicle, bags with different name tags on them stuffed with dagga were recovered.
“The suspect was arrested and made a brief court appearance in Nkomazi Magistrate's court sitting in Tonga yesterday where he was granted R1 000 bail,” he said.
Ntimane is expected to make his second court appearance on February 3.
Meanwhile, provincial management of police in Limpopo has applauded the officers involved “for their stunning job”.
Last year, a 30-year-old man was arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of dagga with an estimated value of more than R1 million.
Mohlala said the 30-year-old, a foreign national from the Kingdom of Eswatini, was nabbed at Buffelspruit next to Jeppes Reef port of entry on 21 August.
“His arrest came after police in Schoemansdal were patrolling, as well as conducting a stop and search duties on the R570 Road. They then stopped a white Isuzu bakkie with one occupant,” said Mohlala.
He said upon searching the vehicle, police officers found 31 bags stashed with dagga weighing at about 240,85 kilograms “with an estimated street value of about R1 011 570”.
