LOOK: Man found with R1.7 million dagga, with name tags, released on R1 000 bail

Pretoria - The Nkomazi Magistrate's Court, sitting in Tonga, has released a 29-year-old man on R1 000 bail after he was arrested for possession of dagga estimated at R1.7 million. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Ntando Ntimane was found in possession of several bags, with name tags, stuffed with dagga.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police in Malelane acted swiftly to a tip off which led to the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect, Ntando Ntimane, for possession of bags stuffed with 114 kilograms of dagga estimated at R1 710 000 street value in a vehicle that was hidden in the sugarcane farm about two kilometres out of town on Wednesday,” said Mohlala. Police were alerted to the suspicious vehicle by members of a local security company. Police in Mpumalanga arrested 29-year-old Ntando Ntimane and charged him for possession of dagga. Photo: SAPS “Without a waste of time, police responded to the complaint in the identified location,” said Mohlala.

“Only the driver was found in the vehicle and upon searching the vehicle, bags with different name tags on them stuffed with dagga were recovered. “The suspect was arrested and made a brief court appearance in Nkomazi Magistrate's court sitting in Tonga yesterday where he was granted R1 000 bail,” he said. Ntimane is expected to make his second court appearance on February 3.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, provincial management of police in Limpopo has applauded the officers involved “for their stunning job”. Police in Mpumalanga arrested 29-year-old Ntando Ntimane and charged him for possession of dagga. Photo: SAPS Last year, a 30-year-old man was arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of dagga with an estimated value of more than R1 million. Mohlala said the 30-year-old, a foreign national from the Kingdom of Eswatini, was nabbed at Buffelspruit next to Jeppes Reef port of entry on 21 August.

Story continues below Advertisement