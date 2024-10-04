LOOK: Mercedes-Benz hijacked in Joburg intercepted by cops on N1 freeway in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have arrested two suspects following the recovery of a white Mercedes-Benz which was reported stolen in Gauteng. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo said members of the Flying Squad in Waterberg District arrested the two suspects aged 27 and 30 for possession of a suspected hijacked motor vehicle on Thursday.

The Mercedes-Benz was intercepted along the N1 North between Kranskop and Nyl plazas. “It is reported that the members (police officers) received information and swiftly reacted. They tactically positioned themselves and the described vehicle was spotted at the Nyl Plaza,” said Ledwaba. A white Mercedes Benz which was hijacked in Douglasdale, Gauteng, in October has been intercepted by police in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS The white vehicle, occupied by the driver and one passenger was stopped and searched.

“It was tested as per SAPS system and the vehicle was found to be reported hijacked during this year October, at Douglasdale policing area, in Gauteng province,” said Ledwaba. The two suspects were immediately arrested. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala has welcomed the arrest of the duo, and he saluted the police “for a job well done by recovering the vehicle”.

Police said the arrested suspects are set to appear before the Mokopane and Douglasdale Magistrate's Court respectively, in due course. In July, IOL reported that a 36-year-old man was appeared before the Musina Magistrate's Court after he was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz sedan. At the time, Ledwaba said the 36-year-old was arrested while he was driving towards the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe.