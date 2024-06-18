LOOK: Mpumalanga cop found with BMW hijacked in KwaZulu-Natal, and linked to hijacking of VW Polo

Police at Ermelo, in Mpumalanga, have arrested a 35-year-old police constable on charges of hijacking a Volkswagen Polo, as well as possession of a suspected stolen BMW. The incident happened on Youth Day, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

He said police received information from a vehicle tracking company and followed it up, which led to the recovery of the Volkswagen Polo. Charges against the arrested police officer emanate from an incident where a 37-year-old man was reportedly hijacked of his VW Polo on Saturday. A police constable, aged 35, was arrested for possession of a stolen BMW which was allegedly used in the theft of a VW Polo. Picture: SAPS Apart from being linked to the hijacking, Mdhluli said the police constable was also found in possession of a BMW which was stolen in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.

The BMW was stolen earlier this month. A police constable, aged 35, was arrested for possession of a stolen BMW which was allegedly used in the theft of a VW Polo. Picture: SAPS “According to a (police) report, the complainant was driving from Lothair, heading towards Ermelo. On the way, it is alleged that he gave a lift to two males when he stopped at a certain fuel station in Ermelo. It is said that during the trip, the two males forcefully pushed him to the back seat of his vehicle,” said Mdhluli. It is further indicated that the assailants drove with the motorist on the N11 Road towards Hendrina.

“The complainant further alleges that they forced him to provide his pin for his bank card. The suspects are said to have contacted their accomplice who came, driving in a BMW with another passenger. “The victim was taken to Breyten where an undisclosed amount of cash was withdrawn from his bank account via an ATM. Thereafter, it is said that as the suspects tried to put the victim at the back of the BMW, he somehow managed to escape and disappeared into the dark,” said Mdhluli. The hijacked motorist reported the matter to the police in Ermelo on Saturday. In that period, the vehicle tracking company provided information on the whereabouts of the missing VW Polo.

“A chase then ensued and the one driving the VW Polo got away and abandoned the vehicle then fled to evade the arrest. It appears as if the driver was alone at that time,” said Mdhluli. The next day, on Sunday, the hijacked man alerted police that he had seen the BMW which was part of his hijacking ordeal. The BMW sedan was at a car wash in Ermelo. “The police in Ermelo never wasted time but swiftly went to the said place and found the suspect, as well as the said BMW. The male suspect was arrested and the vehicle confiscated for further probe. During the tour of the investigation, police discovered that the BMW was being sought, after it was reportedly stolen some days back, hence the suspect was charged for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle,” said Mdhluli.

He said the arrested police constable is based at Ermelo police station and works as a court orderly at the Ermelo Magistrate's Court. On Tuesday, the embattled police officer was expected to appear before the Ermelo Magistrate's Court, facing charges of car hijacking, as well as possession of suspected stolen property. A police constable, aged 35, was arrested for possession of a stolen BMW which was allegedly used in the theft of a VW Polo. Picture: SAPS “The behaviour of the police constable has been strongly condemned by the police in Mpumalanga and internal disciplinary steps will be instituted against the member. Meanwhile, police are still in pursuit of the other suspects which are still at large,” said Mdhluli.