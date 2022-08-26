LOOK: Multi-million rand mansions belonging to former SAPS officials seized following ‘corrupt’ Blue Light contract

Durban - Assets worth R75 million belonging to former police officials which include luxurious homes in Sandton and Pretoria, were seized by the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday. Among those whose assets were seized is former acting national commissioner, Johannes Kgomotso Phahlane.

According to Investigating Directorate National spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, it is alleged that the SAPS officials and a service provider were linked to the controversial R191 million 'Blue lights' case. It is alleged that the company - Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd- received a contract ‘corruptly’ from the SAPS for the supply and fitment of blue lights and sirens for Gauteng police vehicles. The bedroom of ones of the homes seized by AFU. Picture: Supplied “Earlier today the appointed curator together with the Sheriffs of the Court, members of the Hawks and members of the AFU proceeded to certain residential addresses in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs and Sasolburg to execute a provisional restraint order following an application by the AFU,” said Seboka.

Luxury cars seized by AFU. Seboka said the order was granted on August 18 by the Gauteng High Court which ordered that assets with an equitable value of R75 million be seized. The assets, she said, include at least 19 immovable properties linked to the accused, as well as approximately 115 vehicles including three trucks. Seboka said investigations were ongoing to trace further assets.

The criminal matter against the accused will return to court on November. The sole director of Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, Vimpie Phineas Tlalefang Manthata and several high-ranking officials and SAPS employees will line up in the dock on November 2. The SAPS officials are: Phahlane, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, James Ramanjalum, Deliwe Susan De Lange, Ravichandran Swamivel Pillay, Joseph Maetapese Mulaiwa and Bonang Christina Mgwenya.

This was among 115 vehicles seized by the AFU. Picture: Supplied “It is alleged the officials, acting in concert, ensured that Manthata’s entity was awarded the contract and was paid approximately R65 million. “This amount escalated to present day estimates of R121 million. “The SAPS officials were mostly rewarded with cash payments, which in several instances appear to have covered their monthly expenses, leaving their salaries largely intact.

“The evidence indicates that in certain instances, the reward was in the form of the purchase of luxury cars and expensive clothing and accessories paid for by Manthata.” She said investigations further allegedly revealed that Manthata and certain of the SAPS officials were in constant communication during the procurement and payment process. Inside one of the luxury homes in Gauteng that have been seized. Picture: Supplied “The communications are linked to the withdrawal of substantial amounts in cash by Manthata and the cash received by the SAPS officials.