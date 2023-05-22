LOOK: Office building and vehicles worth R2 million burnt by unknown assailants in Limpopo

Pretoria – Police in Bolobedu, Limpopo, have launched a huge manhunt for unknown suspects who burnt an office building and vehicles that were in the premises in Kgapane location. Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the property destroyed is worth more than R2 million.

“According to information, a 32-year-old security officer was on duty at the premises when he noticed the fire in the yard. He went to investigate and realised that the office buildings were on fire, with the vehicles parked in the yard,” Ledwaba said. Ledwaba said the incident happened on Saturday, just after midnight. Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for assailants who torched an office building and vehicles parked inside the yard. Picture: SAPS “The incident was immediately reported to the police and members of the emergency fire brigade who managed to extinguish the fire.”

Police said the motive of the incident is currently unknown. Police have opened a case of malicious damage to property. "Anyone with information that can assist the police with the apprehension of the unknown suspects is urged to contact the branch commander Lieutenant-Colonel Marius Botha on 082 469 2937, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or the MySAPS App," the police said.

“Police investigations are continuing.” Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for assailants who torched an office building and vehicles parked inside the yard. Picture: SAPS Last year, a 37-year-old woman, believed to be a loan shark (mashonisa), was brutally killed and her property was destroyed at Salema village in Limpopo’s Saselamani policing precinct. At the time, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the hapless woman was killed at around 10 during the night.

“The police received a complaint about a vigilante incident at the said village in which a mob intended to burn the house of a 37-year-old woman believed to be a money lender. The police rushed to the scene and discovered that the mob had tied the victim to her motor vehicle and dragged her to the bushes,” Mojapelo said. The mob then started throwing stones at police officers who were searching for the woman. “The crowd was dispersed with the use of rubber bullets, and police managed to rescue the victim who was tied and dragged with a motor vehicle between Salema and Xikundu villages,” Mojapelo said.