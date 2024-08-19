LOOK: Police called to school after Grade 7 learner found with loaded firearm

Police at Klipgat, in North West province, have arrested a 15-year-old learner after he was found in possession of a firearm and six rounds of ammunition. According to information, police were dispatched to the school when they received a call from the principal.

On arrival, the school principal showed police a firearm, the ammunition as well as the learner who was allegedly found in possession of the items. The learner was arrested after he allegedly told police that the firearm belongs to his brother who has gone missing. A 15-year-old learner is set to appear in court after he was found with a firearm at a North West school. Picture: SAPS “Preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm was reported stolen at Mabopane, Gauteng province on July 11, 2024. The 15-year-old minor was assessed by social workers on Thursday, August 15, 2024, and was placed under the care of his parents,” said North West provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

She said police are looking for the learner's brother. “The minor is expected to appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Children’s Court on Wednesday, August 21,” said Funani. Meanwhile, commissioner of police in Bojanala platinum sub-district, Major General Modisagaarekwe Mosimanegape has urged parents and firearm owners to safeguard their weapons, and not leave firearms unattended “as that poses danger to the community”.

In February, IOL reported that a 13-year-old teenager was arrested after he allegedly shot his principal at a school in Primrose, Gauteng. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the 51-year-old principal was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting. “Circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage, as police have launched an investigation to also establish the origin of the firearm which is seized by the police,” said Nevhuhulwi.