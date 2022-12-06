LOOK: Police seize R3.3m copper cables from Phoenix scrap metal dealer

Durban - Just days after the implementation of stricter rules governing scrap-metal trading, police in KwaZulu-Natal have seized copper cables valued at R3.3 million from a dealer in Phoenix. According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a compliance operation by members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team in the eThekwini District has resulted in the arrests of five suspects and the recovery of 2.2 tons of copper cables.

He said the officers were on duty when police pounced. Netshiunda said a search at the premises led to the discovery of copper cables which were stashed in the back of a bakkie.

Police have seized 2.2 tons of copper cables valued at R3.3m at a scrap metal dealer in Phoenix. Picture: SAPS Police have seized 2.2 tons of copper cables valued at R3.3m at a scrap metal dealer in Phoenix. Picture: SAPS “More copper cables were found concealed under a weighbridge in the premises. A large quantity of the recovered copper cables belonged to Transnet, eThekwini Municipality and Telkom as positively identified by relevant officials who formed part of the inspection team,” Netshiunda said.

A bakkie laden with copper cables was also seized. “The suspects, aged between 23 and 40, are expected to appear in court soon on charges of tampering with essential infrastructure as well as the contravention of Section 36 and Section 37 of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, Act No. 18 of 2015,” he said. According to the new rules, the traders will need to acquire a licence to allow them to deal in copper and scrap metals, in order to curb the R47 billion loss suffered by the country due to the illicit or unauthorised trade in scrap metal.

