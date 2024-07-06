LOOK: Public urged to assist in finding Ottery shooters as gang violence continues to flare up in the area

As gang shootings continue to haunt the community of Ottery, the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate has appealed to the public for assistance in locating suspects linked to the shootings. The ongoing gang shooting recently resulted in the death of one person and injuring of three others, including a woman, earlier this week.

Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith said CCTV footage has managed to snap a group of alleged gangsters shooting in the area. “The City of Cape Town seeks the public’s assistance in tracking down suspects in connection with shooting incidents in Ottery amid the ongoing gang violence flare-ups. The suspects caught on CCTV. Photo: CoCT “On June 28, CCTV cameras observed five males hiding behind a tree – three of them opened fire across an open field,” Smith said.

He said in a previous incident, while officers were conducting an operation in response to the gun violence in the area, they were notified by the CCTV control room of an individual brandishing a firearm. “When they entered the area, suspected gang members opened fire on them,” Smith said. He is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.