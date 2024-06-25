LOOK: R1.6 million Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Hilux stolen in Gauteng on Saturday, intercepted near Beitbridge border

Two suspects, aged 32 and 33, were nabbed for cases of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles during the anti-smuggling operation conducted by police in Limpopo from Sunday until Monday. The anti-smuggling operation was launched in the Capricorn District, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The members of Limpopo SAPS provincial anti-smuggling task team and Capricorn District flying squad received a tip-off about two vehicles that were to be smuggled out of the country to Zimbabwe through Beitbridge port of entry. “Subsequent to the information, the team swiftly responded. Two vehicles, a grey Toyota Fortuner 2.8 and a white Toyota Hilux GD6 double cab were spotted, being driven along the R71 from Boyne, in Mankweng policing area towards the direction of Polokwane,” said Ledwaba. The Toyota Fortuner 2.8 was stolen at Muldersdrift, in Gauteng province on Saturday. Pictures: SAPS The alert police officers stopped the two Toyota vehicles, and upon searching them, the drivers failed to produce the valid documents of the vehicles.

Police established that both vehicles were fitted with false registration number plates and false licence discs. The two drivers were immediately arrested. “Preliminary police investigations revealed that the grey Toyota Fortuner 2.8, at a value of R900,000 was reported stolen at Muldersdrift, in Gauteng province on Saturday, June 22, 2024,” said Ledwaba.

The Toyota Fortuner 2.8 was stolen at Muldersdrift, in Gauteng province on Saturday. Pictures: SAPS “Meanwhile, the white Toyota Hilux double cab, at a value of R700,000 was found to have been reported stolen in Brooklyn, Pretoria in Gauteng province, also on Saturday, June 22, 2024.” The Toyota Hilux double cab was reported stolen at Brooklyn, in Tshwane on Saturday, before being intercepted in Limpopo. Pictures: SAPS Police said the two popular vehicles, the sport utility vehicle and the bakkie have a combined value estimated at R1.6 million. “The two suspects, aged 33 and 32, were arrested for possession of presumed stolen motor vehicles,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the law enforcement team members for recovering the stolen vehicles. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied / SAPS She also saluted the officers for “always being alert and hands-on to deal immensely with criminality” within the province. The two arrested men are scheduled to appear before Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations are still ongoing. Last year, IOL reported that the regional court at Mokopane, in Limpopo, had convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old South African man, Shane Mthombeni who was arrested while driving a stolen Toyota Fortuner to Zimbabwe. Shane Mthombeni was last year sentenced to six years behind bars after he was arrested while driving a hijacked Toyota Fortuner along the N1 freeway towards Beitbridge border post to Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Mthombeni was sentenced to six years of direct imprisonment, without the option to pay a fine.