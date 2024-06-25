LOOK: R1.6 million Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Hilux stolen in Gauteng on Saturday, intercepted near Beitbridge border

Two suspects, aged 32 and 33, were nabbed for cases of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles during the anti-smuggling operation conducted by police in Limpopo from Sunday until Monday.
The anti-smuggling operation was launched in the Capricorn District, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.
“The members of Limpopo SAPS provincial anti-smuggling task team and Capricorn District flying squad received a tip-off about two vehicles that were to be smuggled out of the country to Zimbabwe through Beitbridge port of entry.
“Subsequent to the information, the team swiftly responded. Two vehicles, a grey Toyota Fortuner 2.8 and a white Toyota Hilux GD6 double cab were spotted, being driven along the R71 from Boyne, in Mankweng policing area towards the direction of Polokwane,” said Ledwaba.
The alert police officers stopped the two Toyota vehicles, and upon searching them, the drivers failed to produce the valid documents of the vehicles.
Police established that both vehicles were fitted with false registration number plates and false licence discs.
The two drivers were immediately arrested.
“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the grey Toyota Fortuner 2.8, at a value of R900,000 was reported stolen at Muldersdrift, in Gauteng province on Saturday, June 22, 2024,” said Ledwaba.
“Meanwhile, the white Toyota Hilux double cab, at a value of R700,000 was found to have been reported stolen in Brooklyn, Pretoria in Gauteng province, also on Saturday, June 22, 2024.”
Police said the two popular vehicles, the sport utility vehicle and the bakkie have a combined value estimated at R1.6 million.
“The two suspects, aged 33 and 32, were arrested for possession of presumed stolen motor vehicles,” said Ledwaba.
Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the law enforcement team members for recovering the stolen vehicles.
She also saluted the officers for “always being alert and hands-on to deal immensely with criminality” within the province.
The two arrested men are scheduled to appear before Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Police investigations are still ongoing.
Last year, IOL reported that the regional court at Mokopane, in Limpopo, had convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old South African man, Shane Mthombeni who was arrested while driving a stolen Toyota Fortuner to Zimbabwe.
At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Mthombeni was sentenced to six years of direct imprisonment, without the option to pay a fine.
“The court heard that the South African citizen, Shane Mthombeni was intercepted by police while driving a silver motor vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner at Nyl Toll Plaza along the N1 Highway on Monday, October 30,” Mashaba said.
Members of the Limpopo police’s provincial tracking team, in conjunction with a private security company operationalised information which had been gathered, and arrested the driver.
