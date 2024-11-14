LOOK: Relative arrested, Golf 7 and SAPS pistol seized after nurse was gunned down at hospital

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with the brutal murder of a 52-year-old woman in the Lebowakgomo policing area. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the woman was murdered last month, in the evening of October 23.

“The deceased, a nurse by profession, met her untimely death while on the way to work at Lebowakgomo hospital. The victim succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained next to the gate of the medical facility,” said Ledwaba. Following the brutal murder, a murder case was opened at the local police station. The docket was transferred to the provincial detectives unit for further investigations. Police have seized a branded SAPS pistol and a Golf 7 vehicle in connection with the murder of nurse Mumsy Seribishane, who was gunned down at the entrance of the Lebowakgomo Hospital where she worked. Picture: SAPS On Wednesday, an intelligence-driven operation was executed, which resulted in the apprehension of a 56-year-old man at Lebowakgomo.

During the arrest, the suspected killer was found in possession of a police firearm with ammunition. The SA Police Service (SAPS) said the pistol was reported stolen under the Seshego policing precinct during the month of June. Ledwaba said police have also seized a Volkswagen Golf 7 vehicle believed to be used in the commission of the heinous crime.

“The suspect who is related to the deceased, identified as Mumsy Seribishane, will appear before Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court on Friday, November 15, 2024 facing a charge of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” said Ledwaba. Limpopo nurse Mumsy Seribishane was gunned down last month at the Lebowakgomo Hospital. File Picture: SAPS In October, IOL reported that the Democratic Nursing Union of South Africa (Denosa) in Limpopo was calling on police to extensively probe the fatal shooting of the nurse who was gunned down at the gate of her workplace. Seribishane was killed outside the gate of the hospital soon after she got off a taxi.