LOOK: SAPS K9 dogs sniff out R171m cocaine aboard container from South America, docked in Durban

Police teams in KwaZulu-Natal have been hailed following a R171 million drug bust at the Durban Harbour this week. The consignment of cocaine was discovered aboard a vessel coming to SA from South America.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said a multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS Organised Crime Investigation unit was acting on intelligence-driven information about a vessel that was coming into the country from South America on Thursday.