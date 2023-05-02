LOOK: Sars officials, police impound truck carrying illicit cigarettes with a tax value of R20m

Cape Town - Law enforcement teams impounded a truck carrying 1 000 master cases of illicit cigarettes with a tax value of R20 million in Bronkhorstspruit. The law enforcement team comprising of SAPS officials, SAPS and the Tshwane Metro Police acted up on a tip-off intercepted and a truck carrying illicit cigarettes at Bronkhorstspruit in the early hours of Monday.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that the illicit cigarettes were imported through Beit Bridge where they were falsely declared as tea leaves, and the truck was stopped at Bronkhorstspruit. “On being approached, the driver fled the scene and the truck and its consignment was detained. “The truck was carrying 1 000 master cases of illicit cigarettes valued at a tax prejudice of R20m,” Kieswetter said

Picture: SARS Kieswetter also said that the truck and its content have been moved to a secure Sars facility, and it will make further disclosures once the investigation has progressed further. Kieswetter further conveyed his gratitude to the team that meticulously followed on an information provided to them. “I want to express my sincere thanks to those patriotic South Africans that provided law enforcement with such a valuable information that led to the impounding of the truck carrying illicit cigarettes.