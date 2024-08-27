LOOK: Serial rapist, fake US dollars, ammunition and illegal immigrants rounded in up Durban building raids

More than 120 people, mostly foreign nationals, have been arrested following a series of raids in Durban on Tuesday morning. Among those arrested was a suspect wanted for a string of rapes in uMlazi. Police also recovered counterfeit US dollars and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the integrated operation started early on Tuesday morning, targeting hijacked buildings and those housing illegal foreigners.

“We are looking for firearms because our province has been experiencing high volumes of crime, where illegal firearms are used. We are pleased that ammunition has been found. We have arrested over 123 illegal foreigners so far. As things stand, we have also recovered illegal liquor that’s been sold in the city,” Netshiunda said. Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said the operations are to combat crime and target undocumented nationals to deport them to their home countries.

Fake US dollars seized in the raid. Picture: SAPS “This is a priority for us as the government of KZN to restore the City of Durban as our economic hub. We are working with the mayor of Durban, provincial police commissioner and various departments in this venture. This is neither the first, nor will it be the last operation, because we want to see all bad buildings, not just in Durban but across the province, being targeted,” Ntuli said.

Premier Thami Ntuli, KZN police commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and eThekwini mayor, Cyril Xaba. Picture: Se-Anne Rall / IOL KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, added that these are ongoing operations. On Monday, eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba said 76 buildings that are either derelict, abandoned, hijacked or overcrowded, have been identified.

"Of the buildings identified, 58 are privately owned and 18 are government-owned buildings, and this is where we require the intervention of the minister," Xaba said in a media briefing at the City Hall.