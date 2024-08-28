LOOK: Siblings seeking bail in Gauteng after being arrested for R150 million fraud and forgery

Two siblings, Nishani Singh, 51, and Rushil Singh, 40, have been charged for fraud, forgery, and uttering by the Johannesburg-based Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks. The duo appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court facing charges of R150 million fraud, according to Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

The matter emanates from a case that was registered at Sandton police station in March 2023 and allocated to the Hawks for investigation. “It is alleged that during the period of January 2021 to March 2023, the pair, directors of Big Business Innovations Group (Pty) Ltd fraudulently submitted false Stanbic guarantees when they applied for working capital facility of R35 million,” said Ramovha. Siblings, Nishani Singh and Rushil Singh have been charged for fraud, forgery, and uttering by the Hawks in Gauteng. Picture: Hawks They additionally applied for a loan agreement of over R150 million on April 2021.

“Consequently, when they exhausted the working capital facility and breached the term loan agreement, Investec Bank demanded guarantees from Stanbic. It was then established that the two guarantees were obtained fraudulently. As a result, Stanbic suffered an actual loss of over R150 million,” said Ramovha. Rushil was arrested on Monday, while Nishani handed herself to the Hawks on Tuesday. The bail application of the siblings is scheduled to continue on Wednesday. Both siblings remain in custody, pending the outcome of the bail hearing.

