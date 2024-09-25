LOOK: South African man arrested while attempting to jump border fence into eSwatini with R424,000

A 39-year-old South African man was intercepted by members of the Border Management Authority (BMA) while attempting to leave South Africa to eSwatini, through the Oshoek border fence, carrying a considerable amount of money. Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said the man was attempting to cross the border of South Africa towards Swaziland by jumping through the fence.

He was intercepted by the alert officers who stopped and searched him. “He was holding a black plastic bag whereby cash amount of R424,800 which was found and seized,” said Sekgotodi. Hawks’ spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. File Picture: Supplied Information was escalated to the Hawks Secunda-based serious commercial crime investigation who took over the crime scene.

“During interrogation, the suspect was asked about the money, where it was coming from and where was it was being taken to. He could not give clear explanation,” said Sekgotodi. “It was also discovered that the money was not declared as per Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) 38 of 2001 in terms of Section 54 read with Section 30. He was then arrested, charged with possession of suspected stolen property.” A South African man was arrested while attempting to leave South Africa into eSwatini, through the Oshoek border fence, carrying more than R400,000 in cash. Picture: Hawks The money was seized and booked by the police.