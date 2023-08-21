LOOK: Stolen Golf 8 GTI stripped in uMlazi hours after it was stolen

A Golf GTI 8 that was hijacked in Merebank was found stripped in uMlazi, south of Durban a few hours later. The car which averages around R700,000 was hijacked on Saturday around 5pm from Raj Mahal Road.

PT Alarms spokesperson Devan Govindasamy said their tactical units were immediately deployed in search of the vehicle. “After scouring the uMlazi area, the vehicle was recovered completely stripped and abandoned in B section uMlazi,” he said. Govindasamy said the incident was handed over to the SA Police Services.

“The owner of the vehicle was notified,” he said. In a similar incident, a car that was reported stolen in Durban North in February was found completely stripped hours later in the Inanda area. Tyron Powell spokesperson for Marshall Security said after a few hours of extensive tracking, the vehicle was found abandoned at a chop shop in the Amatikwe area, completely stripped.

“It had been fully dismantled with just the frame remaining intact, and the contents discarded,” he said. According to the latest crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele, there has been a six percent decrease in carjackings across the country. During the period of April and June this year, carjackings decreased from 5,866 cases reported to 5,488.

The crime statistics showed that in KZN carjackings decreased by eight percent this year compared to same period last year. In 2022, there were 913 cases of carjackings reported, in comparison to 835 this year. The uMlazi district made up the top 10 hijacking hotspots in the country, with 55 cases reported over the three-month period.