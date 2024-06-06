LOOK: Suspect arrested, drugs recovered after KZN cops raid Durban North home

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 46-year-old man, following a major drug bust at a residential complex in Durban North on Thursday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police had been on the suspect's trail for a while before pouncing.

"Officers from provincial drugs and firearms unit dismantled yet another drug lab at a property in Ronaldo Road, in Glen Anil. "Further investigations led the police to a residential complex in Umgeni Park where the suspect was renting an apartment," Netshiunda said.

VIDEO | Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 46-year-old man following a major drug bust at a residential complex in Durban North on Thursday. @IOL #KZN #KZNSAPS pic.twitter.com/wn96JCO9lB — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) June 6, 2024 He explained that inside the property, officers found mandrax, rock cocaine and heroine worth an estimated street value of R1.3 million.

"Police also found and seized equipment which the suspect was allegedly using to manufacture drugs. An undisclosed amount of money was also found in the premises," Netshiunda said. The man was charged with manufacturing and dealing in drugs. Once processed, the suspect will be presented before court.

KZN SAPS Police Commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the scene where cops recovered drugs, valued at around R1.3 million from a property in Durban North. Picture: Supplied Police have recovered drugs, valued at around R1.3 million from a property in Durban North. Picture: Supplied Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has praised police for their diligent work that led to the raid and arrest of the suspect.