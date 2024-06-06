Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, June 6, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

LOOK: Suspect arrested, drugs recovered after KZN cops raid Durban North home

Police have recovered drugs, valued at around R1.3 million from a property in Durban North. Picture: Supplied

Police have recovered drugs, valued at around R1.3 million from a property in Durban North. Picture: Supplied

Published 14m ago

Share

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 46-year-old man, following a major drug bust at a residential complex in Durban North on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police had been on the suspect's trail for a while before pouncing.

"Officers from provincial drugs and firearms unit dismantled yet another drug lab at a property in Ronaldo Road, in Glen Anil.

"Further investigations led the police to a residential complex in Umgeni Park where the suspect was renting an apartment," Netshiunda said.

He explained that inside the property, officers found mandrax, rock cocaine and heroine worth an estimated street value of R1.3 million.

"Police also found and seized equipment which the suspect was allegedly using to manufacture drugs. An undisclosed amount of money was also found in the premises," Netshiunda said.

The man was charged with manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

Once processed, the suspect will be presented before court.

KZN SAPS Police Commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the scene where cops recovered drugs, valued at around R1.3 million from a property in Durban North. Picture: Supplied

Police have recovered drugs, valued at around R1.3 million from a property in Durban North. Picture: Supplied

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has praised police for their diligent work that led to the raid and arrest of the suspect.

He said while the suspect in custody has been arrested, police are working to find the mastermind behind the manufacturing of the drugs.

IOL News

Related Topics:

crimearrestinvestigation criminalsapsdurbankwazulu natalsouth africacrime and courtsdrugs