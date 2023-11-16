Look: Teacher remanded in custody after he allegedly assaulted female learner in Limpopo

A Limpopo teacher, 29-year-old Samuel Matibidi was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Matibidi appeared in court on Wednesday, after he allegedly assaulted a Grade 12 female learner at his school.

The alleged assault incident took place on Sunday afternoon, at the St. Peters Combined Christian School in Apel, outside Sekhukhune. “Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was in her room, studying at the school's hostel as part of ongoing exam preparations when the teacher came and assaulted her with a belt and shoe,” Mashaba narrated. A Limpopo teacher Samuel Matibidi was remanded in custody after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Grade 12 learner. Picture: X The learner allegedly suffered injuries and bruises, and she was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said Mashaba. “The case against the accused (teacher) has been postponed to November 22, for formal bail application and further police investigations.” On Wednesday, IOL reported that a 20-year-old Grade 10 learner was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 17-year-old boy at Boschfontein in Mpumalanga.

According to police information, the alleged killer was also attending the same school, Mbambiso High School in Boschfontein, before he was apparently expelled last year when he was in Grade 9. “Immediately after school hours, the victim (the 20-year-old learner) was attacked just a stone’s throw away from his school,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said at the time. “When police attended the scene, the deceased was found in the pool of blood with a stab wound on his chest. The knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was also found next to the lifeless body of the victim.”