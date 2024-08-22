LOOK: Vehicle from KwaZulu-Natal intercepted in Mpumalanga, transporting rhino horns

Three suspects have been arrested by police in Mpumalanga for unlawful possession of rhino horns in Piet Retief. The trio was arrested on Wednesday morning, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“According to information, men and women in blue from Piet Retief received a tip-off from a whistle-blower about a vehicle that was coming from KwaZulu-Natal direction towards Piet Retief. “Piet Retief vispol (visible policing) members urgently operationalised the information and the vehicle with three occupants, two males, aged 26 and 39, as well as one female, aged 25, were intercepted on the N2 Road at Idalia in Piet Retief,” said Mdhluli. He said the vehicle was thoroughly searched, and two rhino horns were discovered by police. The rhino horns were concealed next to the vehicle's engine.

Three people are appearing before the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga after they were found in possession with rhino horns. Picture: SAPS “The suspects could not provide any permit to possess the rhino horns, hence they were apprehended and charged for unlawful possession of the endangered species' body parts. The trio is expected to appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court on Thursday, August 22, 2024, facing the said charges,” said Mdhluli. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended the whistle-blower for providing the crucial information to the police. Mkhwanazi further praised the dedication displayed by police officers.

In July, IOL reported that two men were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Kempton Park Regional Court after they were caught with 27 rhino horns at OR Tambo International Airport, destined for Vietnam. Ntsako Miaas Maluleke, 37, and Phanuel Vutivi Chabalala, 36, were arrested in 2018 while carrying two boxes containing rhino horns weighing almost 30kg, with an estimated value of R2.9 million. “They were both charged with receiving, possession, transporting and exporting of rhino horns,” said Gauteng spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Colonel Katlego Mogale.