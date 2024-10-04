LOOK: Woman released on warning, after being arrested by Hawks for allegedly defrauding Sars

Ramaesela Martha Mphahlele, 44, was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also also as the Hawks, and she appeared in court for contravention of the Tax Administration Act. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Sekgotodi Dineo Lucy said Mphahlele was arrested by members of the Middelburg-based serious commercial crime investigation unit on Thursday, as an additional accused.

Sekgotodi said Mphahlele’s arrest follows after a warrant of arrest was authorised during the court appearance of the main accused in the matter, Daniel Maluleke, aged 56. The warrant of arrest was issued when Maluleke was appeared before the Vaalbank Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga, on charges of fraud on Friday last week. Ramaesela Mphahlele allegedly connived with her co-accused Daniel Maluleke and they defrauded SARS of almost R300,000. Picture: Hawks “Investigation by the Hawks revealed that Ramaesela Martha Mphahlele registered with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) as a value added tax vendor. She was further registered with the Sars e-filing services,” said Sekgotodi.

“Mphahlele colluded with Maluleke who was arrested on 27 September 2024, and submitted value added tax returns for the different VAT reference numbers to Sars.” Information supplied in the VAT returns resulted in refunds being generated from Sars. “A total amount of R293,958 of the refund generated was deposited into the both accused’s bank accounts. South African Revenue Service suffered actual prejudice in the sum of R 293,958,” said Sekgotodi.