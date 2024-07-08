Love triangle: Man stabbed to death during fight over a woman in Limpopo

Police at Modjadjiskloof, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, are searching for a man accused of stabbing a 31-year-old man to death in an apparent love triangle-related violence. The incident happened at Lehlareng, Ga-Sekgopo village on Saturday afternoon, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Police received a complaint from the local hospital about a man admitted with stab wounds to his upper body. The victim succumbed to the injuries shortly after the arrival of the police,” Ledwaba said. “According to preliminary reports, the deceased and his girlfriend met the suspect on the street, who also happened to be the woman’s boyfriend. The two men engaged in a bitter exchange over the woman.” The assailant, the second boyfriend, then allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the first boyfriend in the upper body.

“The suspect, who was positively identified, fled the scene, leaving the victim lying in a pool of blood. Police have opened a case of murder and they are following crucial leads in efforts to bring the suspect to book,” said Ledwaba. “Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts should contact the investigating officer Sergeant Hlamolo Chauke on 079 039 2878, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use the My SAPS App.” Last week, a 20-year-old woman was arrested for the brutal murder of her boyfriend’s child during a fight with the boyfriend’s wife. File Picture On Friday, IOL reported that police in Mankweng, under the Capricorn District of Limpopo, have arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection with a murder and attempted murder incident – in another love triangle incident.

Police said the arrest follows incidents which happened at Moremadi Park on Wednesday evening. “Police received a complaint about the incident at a residential area and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, police found a male foreign national who pointed out a three-year-old child who was lying on the bed with a severe wound on the upper body,” said Ledwaba. Emergency medical services (EMS) officials arrived at the scene and the child was certified dead.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a 20-year-old woman who is the suspect in these cases was fighting with a 24-year-old mother of the child who is the wife of the male foreign national who called police,” said Ledwaba. “During the fight, the suspect who is also alleged to be the girlfriend of a foreign male national hit the three-year-old baby with a spade that led to her untimely death.” Moments later, police said the 20-year-old woman additionally attacked the mother of the three-year-old child by pouring boiling water over her.