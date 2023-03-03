Lovers accused of plotting Chatsworth dad’s death to spend weekend behind bars

A Durban couple, accused of plotting a man's death, will spend the weekend behind bars. The pair, Lauretta Ramrathan (28) and Zale Wendel Leo Brock (37) appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the case had been remanded to March 7 for judgement on the application of bail. The couple were arrested and charged following the murder of Ramrathan's husband, Bradley Singh. Singh's body was found dumped in a pathway along 27th Avenue in Umhlathuzana, Chatsworth, in November last year.

IOL previously reported that the 38-year-old father of two had sustained multiple stab wounds all over his body. Police said at the time of the incident, the motive appeared to be the robbery, as the deceased's cellphone and bag were nowhere to be found. As the investigation progressed, information surfaced that the victim's wife and her boyfriend were allegedly involved in the murder. Bayview SAPS said detectives worked around the clock to effect the arrests.

Speaking to the Chatsworth Tabloid, Singh's sister, Rooksanah Dawood, described her brother as a happy-go-lucky person. She said he was a diehard Liverpool supporter and loved playing soccer. He was also described as a caring and quiet person. "My brother was a wonderful person and an amazing dad to both his children. His children were robbed of a father. We want the accused to get what they deserve, and they should not be granted bail for this heinous criminal offence," she said. IOL