Lt.Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to face 'young boys’ linked to 11 murders, caught in viral video flashing firearms

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a group of young boys who were allegedly seen in a viral video flashing firearms at a hostel in KwaMashu, Durban. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the video which circulated on social media a few weeks ago showed the boys flashing firearms and shooting randomly at the KwaMashu hostel.

The group who were arrested in Mandeni in possession of firearms. Netshiunda said during the past week, the KwaMashu Serious and Violent Crime detectives positively linked the suspects to 11 cases of murder, 8 counts of attempted murder, three cases of hijacking, two truck jacking cases, two house robberies and two armed robberies. “The cases were committed in different areas of KwaMashu. Hijackings were committed along the Dumisani Makhaye highway.”

They are expected to make a first appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court. The SAPS Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is expected to attend the court appearance. In August this year police arrested five men caught on camera allegedly firing shots at a hostel in KwaMashu.

At the time police said they were looking for more men. The men were arrested along Siyanda Main Road in KwaMashu after police had responded to reports of an active armed robbery. “Three firearms and a hijacked vehicle were found in their possession,” Netshiunda said.