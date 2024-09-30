Lusikisiki mass shooting: DA calls on SAPS to leave no stone unturned after 18 lives lost in a hail of bullets

The Democratic Alliance (DA), is calling for swift action from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Crime Intelligence to work tirelessly to track down the culprits of the Lusikisiki mass shooting that claimed 18 lives. Police in the Eastern Cape on Sunday confirmed that an eighteen person has died from the Ngobozana village shooting, in Lusikisiki.

Family members were wiped out by unidentified gunmen who opened fire at a homestead. On Saturday, IOL reported that a two-month-old baby was one of the people who miraculously survived the mass shooting which at the time left 17 people dead. Among those murdered were 15 women, including the mother of the two-month-old baby. “We woke up to the sad news of 17 people being shot and killed in Ngobozana village, in Lusikisiki. In the first homestead, we understand that four people were shot and killed. There were no survivors. In the second homestead, we understand that there were 19 people that were sleeping in two homes in one yard. 13 of them were shot and killed,” said Mathe.

“We have six survivors. These include four women, and we have a man that is critically injured, but we also have a two-month-old baby. It was not injured but we have taken precautionary measures and taken the baby to a local hospital for medical care.” On Sunday, the number of survivors reduced to five after a victim died. Meanwhile, the DA has expressed its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 18 victims of the horrific mass murder.

“This unimaginable tragedy has left an indelible mark on their communities, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” said Ian Cameron, the party's spokesperson on policing. Cameron expressed hope that urgent and decisive action will be taken by the South African Police Service (SAPS), together with Crime Intelligence, to ensure that the perpetrators of these ”heinous” crimes are swiftly brought to justice. “The DA calls on the South African law enforcement agencies to establish a multidisciplinary team to effectively deal with this investigation, with close cooperation between the SAPS, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), to ensure that these criminals are tracked down, arrested, and prosecuted with vigour.”

He said communities deserve nothing less than a thorough investigation and full accountability for the perpetrators of what he labelled as an atrocity. “Although the SAPS is still investigating the matter in order to uncover the motive behind these shootings, it appears that this horrific event is linked to some form of retaliation.” Cameron described the mass shooting as a reflection of the rising tide of intimidation, extortion, and violence against women and children in South Africa.

According to him, in the past three months alone, 6 198 people lost their lives in the country owing to violent crime, 966 of which were women, and 314 children, “each representing a family that has lost a loved one and a community left to mourn”. “These alarming statistics, and horrific events like Friday’s, serve as stark reminders of the urgent need for effective intervention and preventive measures to combat this escalating crisis,” he said. Cameron pointed out that the ongoing rise in serious violence stresses the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address the root causes of these crimes and ensure the safety of most vulnerable citizens.