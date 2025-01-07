Lusikisiki mass shooting: Last murder suspect appears in court and abandons his bail application

Songezo (Mashiya) Vuma, the last suspect linked to the Lusikisiki mass shooting appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where he's facing 19 counts of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. His appearance comes after his arrest on January 5, 2025.

During his appearance, Vuma elected to be represented by Legal Aid South Africa and abandoned his bail application. Vuma has been on the run since the shooting took place on September 28, 2024. A total of 18 people — 15 women and three men — lost their lives in the shooting incident.

The youngest victim was a 14-year-old boy. To date, at least eight people have been arrested for the killings. The motive for the shootings has not been revealed. According to police, the murders were orchestrated in prison where the mastermind is currently serving a prison sentence for another murder.

Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, is alleged to have orchestrated the murder of 18 people. The other accused are murder parolee Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45; Zenande Paya, 38; Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36; Aphiwe "AP" Ndende, 25; Lwando Antony Abi, 33; and Bonga Hintsa, 32. Meanwhile, Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu said Vuma's arrest marks a significant milestone in the investigation of the mass shooting and it also demonstrates police's unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families.