Lusikisiki mass shooting: One held for questioning after 18 people died in hail of bullets, more arrests expected

One person has been held for questioning after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki on Friday, September 27. The new development was announced on Tuesday during a media briefing held by different members from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General, Fannie Masemola, said the team investigating the shooting included national and provincial experts, forensic experts and specialists who deal with serious and violent crimes. “The team is still on the job investigating the horrific and barbaric senseless killing of the 18 people,” he said. “At this stage, we know who we are looking for, we do have one person of interest who is under questioning, he’s not under arrest at this stage but we have a direction, we know where we are going and we will give an update as we go along.”

Masemola said after questioning, detectives would determine if there are grounds to arrest. Meanwhile, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu who also spoke at the briefing, indicated that finding the suspects were a top priority and with the work done so far, arrests were imminent. “Following an incident like this, we must know who were are looking for, we must see how they look like. But I can assure you, they are not human beings, they were not meant to live, they were not meant to be amongst us,” he said.

Mchunu added that he was confident that the suspects would be apprehended. “Whoever it is, whoever they are, justice will be served, there’s going be results very soon,” he said. The 18 family members were killed by unidentified gunmen who opened fire at a homestead.

The victims of the shooting include 15 women and three men with two teenagers — aged 14 and 19. The women victims are: Nonkanyiso Dukuza, 19; Ruth King, 21; Mandisa Dlokweni, 59; Samantha Sinqina, 26; Lungiswa Gawulekana, 51; Thandeka Mhlaluvele, 46; Mary Sinqina, 63; Nombuliso Dukuza, 32; Mathembisile Mayekiso/Sinqina, 64; Nobelungu France, 59; Themi Vimba, 41; Nomazwi Ndleleni, 59; Nancy Sinqina, 59; Dimpho Sinqina, 30; and Thali King Sinqina, 26. The three male victims were: Thobile Sinqina, 37; Smomoza Sinqina, 14; and 59-year-old Sigobodo Gxobela.