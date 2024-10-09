Lusikisiki mass shooting: Parolee charged with 18 murders

A 45-year-old man arrested in connection with the mass shooting incident that claimed 18 lives is a convicted killer who is out on parole. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said 45-year-old Siphosoxolo Myekethe appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He faces 18 counts of murder and one count possession of an unlicensed firearm, an AK47 assault rifle. Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said Myekethe was arrested on October 7, 2024 at at his home in Mthimde Location, Mamfengwini Area in the district of Lusikisiki. Eighteen people - 15 women and three men- were shot dead in two separate incidents on the evening of September 28, 2024.

Five people also sustained injuries. “During his brief appearance, the accused elected to be represented by a legal aid attorney and stated his intention to apply for bail.” The NPA said it intended opposing the bail application.

Myekethe has two previous convictions for escaping from legal custody and murder, for which is is out on parole. Tyali said the case was adjourned to October 15, 2024 for further criminal profiling and a report from the Correctional Services Department regarding the accused’s parole status and possible bail application. The victims are expected to be laid to rest this weekend.