Lusikisiki mass shooting: Police release victim’s names, as Ramaphosa sends his condolences

Police in the Eastern Cape have released the names of the 18 people who died in a mass shooting incident in Lusikisiki on Friday night, September 27. The majority of the victims were women.

The youngest victim was a 14-year-old teenage boy. By Monday, police said investigations were ongoing and no arrests had been made. On Saturday, top brass of the South African Police Service (SAPS), including national Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale and the National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola descended on the Eastern Cape.

Shortly after the shooting incident, national police spokesperson, Brigadier Atlenda Mathe said that in one house, 13 people were killed which included 12 women and one man. “In another homestead, four people were also killed.” The 18th victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital on Sunday.

Police said the case was being investigated by seasoned detectives who have knowledge and experience in forensic investigation. The women victims are: Nonkanyiso Dukuza, 19, Ruth King, 21, Mandisa Dlokweni, 59, Samantha Sinqina, 26, Lungiswa Gawulekana, 51, Thandeka Mhlaluvele, 46, Mary Sinqina, 63, Nombuliso Dukuza, 32, Mathembisile Mayekiso/Sinqina, 64, Nobelungu France, 59, Themi Vimba, 41, Nomazwi Ndleleni, 59, Nancy Sinqina, 59, Dimpho Sinqina, 30, Thali King Sinqina, 26. The three male victims were: Thobile Sinqina, 37, Smomoza Sinqina, 14, and 59-year-old Sigobodo Gxobela.

Police said two victims are receiving treatment in hospital. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the motive for the shooting is still unclear at this stage. President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the families, adding that the SAPS had “mobilised maximum resources to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book”.